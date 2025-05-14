UAE’s Lulu Retail Holdings Plc posted Q1 2025 net profit of $69.7 million, 16% higher year-on-year (YoY), supported by growth in e-commerce sales in the UAE.

The result came above analysts’ mean estimate of $65 million, according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the quarter came to $2.1 billion, up 7.3% YoY, with like-for-like sales up 3.6% YoY driven by strong sales during Ramadan period, the Abu Dhabi ADX-listed supermarket operator said.

E-commerce sales grew 25.3% YoY to $93.4 million and accounted for 4.7% of retail revenue.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com