Sohar Port and Freezone will soon have an advanced and comprehensive testing Centre for all imports and exports to ensure compliance with international quality and safety standards.

An agreement to this effect was signed between Global Laboratories and Testing LLC and Al Madina Logistics to establish an advanced testing facility at the Port at the Oman Logistics Day 2025, where 18 investment agreements totalling over RO 100 million were signed to advance the nation's logistics sector.

The agreement was entered into by Mahmood bin Sakhi al Balushi, CEO of Al Madina Logistics, and TK Vijayan, Chairman of Global Laboratories and Testing LLC.

“This initiative is part of a broader strategy unveiled during the Oman Logistics Day 2025, and the collaboration between Global Laboratories and Al Madina Logistics underscores a shared commitment to elevating Oman's trade capabilities and ensuring the highest standards of product safety and quality in the global marketplace. The new facility aims to provide comprehensive testing services for all imports and exports processed through Al Madina Logistics, to ensure international standards,” said Mahmood bin Sakhi al Balushi, CEO of Al Madina Logistics.

Al Madina Logistics, a leading logistics provider in Oman, operates the Sohar Logistics Hub, strategically located near Sohar Port. The collaboration with GLT is expected to streamline the testing and certification processes for goods, thereby facilitating smoother trade operations and bolstering Oman's position as a logistics hub in the region.

“We believe it is a significant development for Oman's logistics and trade sectors by Global Laboratories and Testing LLC (GLT) partnering with Al Madina Logistics to enter into a strategic agreement to establish a state-of-the-art testing laboratory at the Sohar Logistics Hub. We hope to meet the global standards in serving clients from Oman and beyond and support the nation in meeting the Vision 2040 goals,” said TK Vijayan, Chairman of Global Laboratories and Testing LLC.

Established in 2011, Global Laboratories and Testing LLC is a GAC-accredited laboratory renowned for its advanced technical capabilities and cutting-edge instrumentation. The laboratory offers a wide range of testing services, including analyses of food substances, water, cosmetics, petroleum products, and more, catering to the diverse needs of Oman's industries.

Key projects signed at the OLD 2025 include the development of LNG infrastructure at Sohar Port and the establishment of a drone research academy at Muscat International Airport.

