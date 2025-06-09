DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) launched the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, supporting DP World’s SAR 3 billion ($800 million) expansion and development plans.

The program aims to upgrade the terminal and enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global hub connecting trade routes across Asia, Africa and Europe, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The three-year project transformed South Container Terminal into one of the region’s most advanced and sustainable container terminals. This is in addition to more than doubling the capacity from 1.80 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 4 million TEUs.

Under a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement, the initiative also includes future capacity of 5 million TEUs, with additional ship-to-shore equipment to be deployed amid growing demands.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group’s Chairman and CEO, said: “This expansion builds on our 25-year legacy in Jeddah and reinforces our commitment to driving trade growth in the region. With this modernized terminal, we are enhancing efficiency, improving supply chain resilience and creating new trade opportunities for the Kingdom and beyond for decades to come.”

With completion scheduled for the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, the latest expansion backs Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of fostering trade connectivity and economic diversification.

The terminal’s modernization integrates advanced automation and digitalization to enhance operational efficiency, with smart systems reducing gate transaction times from two minutes to just 10 seconds.

Automated and electrified yard cranes were deployed, along with an expanded fleet of quay cranes that will expand from 14 to 17 by the end of 2025, reaching 22 as the terminal scales up to 5 million TEUs.

In the same vein, DP World is developing a facility for inspecting up to 75 reefers at one time, the biggest such port-centric facility in the Kingdom.

The terminal spans a total quay length of 2,150 meters, including a deep-water quay with an 18-meter depth, capable of accommodating up to five ultra-large container vessels simultaneously.

Adjacent to the terminal, DP World is investing in the 415,000 square meter Jeddah Logistics Park, offering warehousing, distribution and freight forwarding services.

