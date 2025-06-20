Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, highlighted that the Cabinet’s decision to establish the National Maritime Navigation Centre reflects the UAE’s strategic vision for developing an integrated sustainable and innovative maritime ecosystem and reinforcing the country’s position as a leading global maritime hub.

He explained that the National Maritime Navigation Centre, affiliated with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represents a significant addition to the ongoing development of the UAE’s maritime infrastructure. The new centre will manage and operate the Integrated National Maritime System for monitoring maritime traffic and oversee the National Maritime Single Window, which aims to unify procedures and enhance the efficiency of maritime operations.

He affirmed that the centre serves as an advanced platform for cooperation among the various entities involved in the maritime sector, thereby strengthening efforts to monitor and protect the sector and elevate its role as a strategic contributor to the national economy.

In this context, he expressed sincere gratitude and appreciation to all stakeholders in the UAE maritime sector for their support, collaboration, and dedicated efforts that contributed to the establishment of the centre. He emphasised that this achievement reflects the spirit of integration and collective action that defines the government work system in the UAE.

The Minister said, “The National Maritime Navigation Centre represents a significant step that will enhance the safety and security of the maritime sector, prevent harmful practices through leveraging high-tech solutions, and propel scientific research and studies that can shape policies and inform decision-making.

Furthermore, the centre will significantly drive coordination among concerned entities and unify national policies and legislation, ensuring compliance with the highest global maritime safety and security standards, improving operational efficiency, and reducing regulatory complexities. It will also empower national talents through specialised training and research programmes in maritime fields.”

He added, “This decision reflects our wise leadership’s belief that excellence in vital sectors can only be achieved through a systematic institutional approach—one that anticipates the future and transforms challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. The centre will serve as a national enabler for enhancing the quality of maritime services and achieving integration between maritime development and environmental sustainability.”

For his part, Eng. Hassan Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The centre will contribute to the development of maritime policies in line with international best practices and the implementation of smart monitoring systems and advanced planning tools—enhancing the UAE’s ability to lead the future of maritime navigation.

The UAE enjoys world-class maritime infrastructure and a strategic geographic location at the heart of global trade routes. Through this centre, we will strengthen the country’s role in supporting supply chains, facilitating international trade, and empowering a new generation of qualified national talents to lead the maritime sector toward a more sustainable future.”