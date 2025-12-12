DP World has launched a new 36-hour maritime service between Dubai’s Mina Rashid and Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port, providing a faster alternative to overland trucking and accommodating up to 145 accompanied trailers per sailing.

The service was inaugurated at Mina Rashid with the official welcome of DP World Express - the dedicated RoRo vessel operating the new route. The vessel has recently undergone upgrades at Drydocks World and is scheduled to begin operations in December 2025.

The ceremony brought together senior UAE and Iraqi officials including Dr. Muzaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO, DP World; Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; Brigadier Nabil Mohammed Algergawi, Assistant Director General – Sea & Land Ports Affairs, GDRFA; Dr. Emad Ali Al-Azzawi, Acting Consul General of the Republic of Iraq; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC; and Shahab Al Jassmi, Chief Commercial Officer – Ports & Terminals, DP World GCC.

The vessel will transport non-containerised, full trailer units with drivers travelling on board, providing customers a direct and secure door-to-door solution between the UAE and Iraq. It will also facilitate onward transit to neighbouring countries, improve reliability and reduce cross-border complexities.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said, “Our new Dubai-Iraq service will establish a faster and more efficient maritime bridge between Iraq and the UAE to help trade flow across the Middle East. This service gives customers a predictable route that reduces time, cost and complexity and supports long-term economic opportunity on both sides of the corridor.”

The introduction of the service reflects strong market demand for faster, more controlled trailer movements, reducing handling requirements and simplifying planning across key trading sectors.

The corridor strengthens access into Iraq’s main commercial centres and supports wider connectivity into Jordan and Syria through established inland routes, boosting regional trade. On the return journey, DP World Express will carry export cargo from Iraq back to the UAE, supporting two-way trade and increasing efficiency across the region’s supply chains.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World GCC, added, “The shift to accompanied trailers reflects clear customer demand for faster, more reliable cross-border movement. By offering a direct maritime solution from Mina Rashid, we are enabling businesses to plan with confidence, respond quickly to market needs and streamline how goods move across the region.”

The new service enhances DP World’s integrated logistics capabilities and expands direct maritime connectivity for non-containerised cargo. It also promises sustainability benefits by reducing CO2 emissions associated with alternative transport and logistics options.