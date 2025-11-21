ABU DHABI: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has entered a three-year strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed on Day One of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2025.

Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 and Events, said: “This partnership aligns with our vision to create an un-rivalled platform for the maritime community. We are committed to delivering an exceptional event in 2025 and beyond. Not only does it represent a significant step forward in terms of innovation and excellence in the maritime sector, but through this collaboration, we can ensure that ADIBS remains the region’s leading platform in the industry.”

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said: “We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, which reinforces our commitment to advancing maritime excellence in the region and aligns with the visions of both parties. Together, we look forward to creating new opportunities for the community and enhancing the boating experience for everyone.”

By bringing Abu Dhabi Maritime on board, ADNEC Group will utilise their extensive industry expertise and connections to enrich the entire experience for exhibitors and visitors at ADIBS over the next three editions. Stakeholders will benefit from this strategic partnership, which aims to encourage innovation, promote sustainable marine practices, and showcase the latest advancements in both boating and maritime technology.

The 2025 edition of ADIBS features an expanded programme over four days, with family-friendly entertainment alongside immersive experiences celebrating every aspect of the maritime experience. The event runs from 2pm-10pm each day and hosts prominent local and international brands from across the industry.

A major addition in 2025 is the launch of the Charter Show, a premier platform dedicated to showcasing superyachts and top-tier industry services. This exclusive zone features a bespoke hospitality lounge, providing a refined setting for networking and building connections among superyacht brokers, charter firms, and marine professionals.

ADIBS continues to grow as a major event in the UAE’s calendar and the premier marine experience in the Middle East. Industry leaders, enthusiasts, and buyers from around the world are taking part. The collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime is expected to further strengthen the impact of the show in future editions.

Abu Dhabi Maritime is the custodian of the emirate’s waterways. Operating under the directives of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport and its affiliate, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), it provides public maritime services, implements local maritime regulations, and works with the broader maritime sector community to advance safety and sustainability.