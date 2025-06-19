AMMAN — Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni on Wednesday met with President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir over ways to ensure the sustainability of Jordanian exports to foreign markets in light of the emerging regional conditions by providing appropriate logistical alternatives.

The meeting, attended by several stakeholders, was held as part of the national framework to enhance economic readiness to face any developments that might affect the flow of goods and movement of foreign trade, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Tahtamouni stressed keenness of the ministry and its affiliated bodies to provide all forms of support and assistance to the industrial sector, which is a "key" pillar of the national economy.

She stressed that the ministry's priority is to promote the flow of exports, especially in emergency and crisis situations.

Jaghbir praised the efforts of the ministry in supporting national industries, stressing the importance of the "continuous" partnership between the public and private sectors to ensure the continuation of exports and overcome challenges related to transportation and supply chains.

He said that the industrial sector has been and is still one of the "most prominent" supporters of the national economy, and that national exports today represent one of the "main" pillars in enhancing the balance of payments and providing job opportunities.

Jaghbir said that the sector requires a “flexible and safe” transport environment capable of facing any emergency.

He added that the current regional conditions necessitate "alternative and proactive" plans that ensure the sustainable access of Jordanian products to other markets.

Jaghbir expressed hope that the ministry will continue to support the sector through facilitating procedures and providing alternative routes when needed.

