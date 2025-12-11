AMMAN — The Lower House on Wednesday continued deliberations on the 2026 draft state budget during a session chaired by Speaker Mazen Qaisi, with Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan and Cabinet members in attendance.

Lawmakers called for a more balanced allocation of public spending to support economic transformation, including increased funding for scientific research at universities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also urged the government to adopt a comprehensive strategy for managing and repaying public debt, boost support for industrial and agricultural exports, and advance related development projects.

Several deputies highlighted the need to utilise and develop endowment (waqf) lands, strengthen national agriculture and protect small farmers.

They also called for major investment projects that remain incomplete, while enhancing the capacities of oversight and regulatory bodies such as the Audit Bureau, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration and the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation.

Lawmakers also reiterated the importance of safeguarding national unity, describing it as a “red line”, and noted that the banking sector posted post-tax profits of nearly JD689 million last year, a development they said should be matched with stronger social responsibility efforts.

The deputies also identified priority sectors for investment, including energy, mining, technology and youth initiatives across the governorates, arguing that these areas offer opportunities to maximise revenues and create jobs.

They also called for greater support for an entrepreneurial, productive economy, better utilisation of energy resources and expanded opportunities for young people to invest in state-owned land, along with broader agricultural development to reinforce food security.

MPs also urged the formation of a national committee comprising cultural, tourism and youth institutions to capitalise on the national football team’s participation in the World Cup, while encouraging Jordanian embassies to play a bigger role in promoting the Kingdom abroad.

They also called for additional public services, including new schools in densely populated areas, stronger vocational education, expanded early childhood programmes, improved infrastructure and investment in skilled human resources.

Lawmakers noted that the 2026 budget is designed to serve two main goals: implementing the Economic Modernisation Vision and its strategic projects, the state’s long-term development plan, and continuing fiscal and economic reforms to reinforce sustainability. While describing the budget as financially disciplined and supportive of social protection, deputies said further structural reforms remain necessary to strengthen economic and fiscal self-reliance.

Members also stressed the need to tackle school overcrowding, expand vocational and youth facilities, strengthen social protection programmes and support economic empowerment initiatives, including childcare and income-generating projects.

On agriculture and livestock, deputies called for maintaining fodder subsidies, supporting livestock breeders, improving irrigation networks and investing in land reclamation to bolster the sector.

