AMMAN — The Iraqi Business Council (IBC) in Jordan announced the launch of the Agencies and Franchising Exhibition 2026, scheduled to take place in Amman in April next year, reinforcing Jordan’s role as a strategic economic hub and a secure gateway for access to the Iraqi market.

Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of the IBC in Jordan, Saad Naji, stated that selecting Jordan as the host country reflects its advanced logistical infrastructure, stable macroeconomic environment and strong institutional framework, which position the Kingdom as the most viable platform for companies seeking to expand into Iraq.

Naji emphasised that Jordan offers an integrated business ecosystem supported by efficient transport and logistics networks, regulatory stability, and trusted trade relations with regional and international markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These factors, he noted, significantly reduce market-entry risks and enhance investment efficiency for companies targeting Iraq’s high-growth sectors.

The exhibition is expected to serve as a catalyst for accelerating cross-border trade and investment by enabling participating Jordanian, Iraqi, Arab and international companies to move "swiftly" from initial engagement to the formation of executable commercial partnerships, supported by accessible financing mechanisms and risk-mitigation instruments.

The event is organised by Bana Conferences and Exhibitions in collaboration with the IBC, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), and the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), with strategic participation from the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), the Jordan Industrial Estates Company, the Jordanian Contractors Association, and the Arab–Malaysian Chamber of Commerce.

The two-days-exhibition will be conducted at the Jordan International Exhibition Centre, and it will also feature participation from; the Information and Communications Technology Association (int@j), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank Group.

Chairman of the exhibition’s preparatory committee, Naji, confirmed that the platform is open to global brands and enterprises seeking agency, distribution and franchising opportunities in both Jordan and Iraq.

He noted that the exhibition will offer a "structured" market-entry pathway into one of the region’s fastest-growing economies, supported by international financing, investment guarantees and high-impact business networking.

The exhibition will feature an organised matchmaking programme facilitating pre-scheduled B2B meetings, specialised sessions led by franchising and distribution experts, and dedicated opportunities for signing commercial agreements and memoranda of understanding during the event.

Naji added that the exhibition’s official website, www.ibc-conf.com, enables advance booking of bilateral meetings with participating companies, ensuring targeted engagement and measurable business outcomes.

