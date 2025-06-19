DP World Egypt marked a significant milestone last week with the arrival of the Energos Eskimo at Ain Sokhna Port, spearheading a series of three strategic maritime operations that highlight the port’s expanding role in advancing trade, energy and tourism throughout Egypt and wider region.

The vessel, a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) operated by New Fortress Energy (NFE), has docked for a series of specialised technical upgrades, including modifications to its high-pressure gas manifold.

These enhancements are part of its preparations for a forthcoming call at SUMED Port, where it will begin injecting natural gas into Egypt’s national grid, said a statement from DP World Egypt.

The project underscored Sokhna Port’s capacity to support complex energy operations and its growing role in servicing the global gas industry.

The FSRU vessel directly contributes to Egypt’s energy resilience, ensuring a stable supply of natural gas to meet growing domestic demand, it stated.

The Energos Eskimo operation was one of three high-impact achievements completed by DP World Egypt within the span of a single week, demonstrating the port’s operational agility and its increasing contribution to Egypt’s industrial and maritime development.

Whether supporting energy, bulk cargo, or tourism, Sokhna continues to strengthen its position as a fully integrated hub for logistics, trade and passenger flow.

On its key success, CEO Mohammad Shihab said: “DP World Egypt continues to prove its ability to manage diverse vessel types with efficiency and precision, from LNG carriers and dry bulk ships to cruise liners. Sokhna Port’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure make it a vital connector between Egypt, East and North Africa, Asia and beyond, supporting both trade flows and the country’s economic development goals."

Egypt’s largest-ever iron ore shipment

Also, this week, Sokhna Port welcomed the Berge Kuju, a 300-m dry bulk vessel arriving from Brazil with 180,008 tonnes of iron ore destined for Ezz Steel.

Marking the largest iron ore shipment ever received at an Egyptian port, the cargo was efficiently discharged using the port’s deep-water berths and high-capacity mobile harbour cranes, reaffirming DP World’s capability to manage large-scale industrial imports with speed and efficiency.

The delivery forms part of a long-term strategic agreement and supports more than 6 million tonnes of annual iron ore throughput at Sokhna, positioning the port as a key enabler of Egypt’s manufacturing and industrial ambitions,. said the statement.

Cruise ops expand with return of Aroya

Rounding out the week’s achievements, Sokhna Port also welcomed the Aroya cruise ship on its second scheduled visit under an annual agreement with Cruise Saudi.

The vessel carried 2,300 passengers, with disembarkation and customs clearance completed seamlessly further strengthening Sokhna’s position as a rising hub in the regional cruise tourism landscape.

This growing influx of cruise passengers stimulates Egypt’s local economy, benefitting transport, hospitality and retail businesses in the surrounding region.

Shihab said: "Our continued investments in terminal capacity and integrated logistics solutions are enabling Egypt to support more advanced and diversified maritime operations, from heavy industry to tourism."

DP World Egypt, he stated, remains committed to long-term investment in Egypt’s trade and logistics landscape. The $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park, now nearing completion, will further enhance the company’s ability to deliver seamless, multimodal supply chain solutions to local and global markets.

By improving access to trade infrastructure and reducing logistical bottlenecks, the park is expected to attract foreign investment and boost Egypt’s export competitiveness, he added.