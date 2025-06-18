RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that confirmed hotel bookings through the Nusuk Masar platform are now mandatory for all Umrah visa applicants for the 1447H (2025) season.

The Ministry confirmed the new requirement on its official X platform, stating: “To improve service standards and enrich the pilgrim experience, housing documentation through Nusuk Masar is now required for all 1447H Umrah visa issuances.”

Under the new rules, all Umrah operators and agents are required to limit accommodations to hotels licensed and approved by the Ministry of Tourism.

Contracts must be documented and uploaded via the Nusuk Masar platform to ensure transparency and quality assurance.

The Ministry warned that failure to comply with the new requirement could result in visa delays, rejections, or financial penalties.

It also emphasized that the Nusuk Masar platform serves as the central portal for managing all Umrah-related services, including hotel bookings, housing contract uploads, permit management, and access to multilingual travel materials.

