The UAE has welcomed 16 senior tourism leaders from nine countries as part of its Global Tourism Leadership Programme, organised by the Government Knowledge Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs in collaboration with the Dubai College of Tourism.

The initiative brought together state secretaries, CEOs, directors-general, and senior officials from Kazakhstan, the Maldives, Georgia, Montenegro, Seychelles, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Kenya, offering them immersive insights into the UAE’s pioneering tourism strategies.

Through a series of field visits, interactive workshops, and expert-led sessions, participants explored best practices in travel services, visitor experience enhancement, and technology-driven innovation.

The programme aims to equip international leaders with practical tools and strategic knowledge to advance sustainable tourism development in their home countries, while strengthening their readiness to address future challenges in the sector.

Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, highlighted that the programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to knowledge sharing, fostering international partnerships, and reinforcing its position as a leading global tourism destination.

The programme featured leadership dialogues, immersive learning sessions, and field visits to leading tourism entities across the UAE. Participants explored key pillars, including traveller behaviour and motivations, tourism services, the end-to-end travel journey, and the role of technology in shaping the future of the tourism sector.

Specialised experts also led interactive sessions that provided participants with advanced technical and strategic insights, preparing them to emerge as future leaders committed to innovation and sustainable tourism development.

The UAE government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme in 2018 to share leading government practices and expertise with countries worldwide, strengthening cooperation in government modernisation and development.

Since then, the programme has partnered with dozens of nations, focusing on building institutional capacities, enhancing government performance, and advancing strategic initiatives and pioneering public services.