Hail Region's strategic location, varied terrain, and favourable climate provide significant economic and social advantages, attracting investment in tourism, agriculture, industry, and transportation.

Supported by its natural and cultural assets, Hail saw rapid tourism growth in 2025, welcoming over three million visitors in the first half alone.

This growth was driven by events, festivals, and the development of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Jabal Umm Sinman in Jubbah and the Shuwaymis rock carvings.

The region's unique mountainous terrain and temperate climate make it a popular destination for heritage, hiking, and rural tourism.

The municipality is capitalising on this growth through investment agreements totalling SAR179 million ($4.7 million), including a project for rural lodges and the Aja hills project, which will feature a hotel and resort amenities, reported SPA.

The regional development authority also signed agreements to operate unique tourist routes and promote the region internationally.

Hail is also a major agricultural centre, benefiting from fertile soil and fresh water. It features 15,000 farms across 240,000 hectares of agricultural land.

The region boasts a vital road network exceeding 5,900 kilometres and serves as a logistics hub. Recent upgrades include the inauguration of 13 road projects totalling 358 kilometres, valued at SAR47 million.

Authorities are also prioritising environmental conservation through programs focused on preserving vegetation, protecting wildlife, and enhancing the sustainability of natural resources. These multi-sector efforts reflect Hail's dynamism and its contribution to economic diversification under Vision 2030.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

