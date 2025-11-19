Saudi travellers are increasingly turning to value-driven winter getaways this November, as new data from Wego reveals a marked rise in demand for affordable domestic and regional destinations.

The shift comes as the winter season ushers in a wave of promotions on hotels and flights, prompting more strategic and budget-conscious travel planning across the Kingdom.

Regional Destinations See Strong Growth in Searches

According to Wego’s latest search insights, several regional destinations are emerging as top choices for Saudi travellers seeking a balance of affordability and experience.

Hurghada, Egypt leads the regional favourites, recording a 20.98% year-on-year increase in flight searches. With an average one-way airfare of $120.33, the city continues to attract travellers with its sun-soaked beaches, vibrant marine environment, and a wide range of all-inclusive resorts catering to both families and individual travellers.

Antalya, Turkey also maintained strong appeal, with search volumes up 6.64% year-on-year and average fares at $95.98. The Mediterranean destination remains popular for its mild autumn climate, diverse coastal activities, and extensive hotel offerings.

Salalah, Oman continues to attract nature-focused travellers, with a 2.28% rise in search interest. Average airfares stand at $166, as visitors are drawn to the city’s lush valleys, seasonal waterfalls, and cooler temperatures.

Baku, Azerbaijan rounds out the list, posting a 4.28% increase in searches and average fares of $104.43. Its combination of historic charm, modern attractions, and convenient flight connections from the Kingdom cements its status as a leading urban escape for Saudi travellers.

Together, these destinations offer a strong mix of beach retreats, cultural experiences, and accessible travel options, making them ideal for Saudis seeking to maximise value without compromising on comfort or quality.

Domestic Tourism Strengthens Amid Expanding Winter Offerings

Within the Kingdom, domestic tourism continues to build momentum, supported by the Saudi Winter 2025 calendar, which features more than 1,200 tourism products and 600 exclusive offers across major cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, AlUla, Diriyah, and the Eastern Province.

Wego’s November data highlights several domestic destinations for their affordability and winter appeal, with stays under $200 per night.

Al Baha emerged as the top-performing domestic destination this season, recording a 21.25% year-on-year increase in hotel searches. Famous for its lush green landscapes and cool winter breeze, the mountain city attracts travellers seeking nature-oriented winter escapes.

Other destinations such as Yanbu and Tabuk are drawing visitors with their scenic Red Sea coastlines and tranquil resort environments. Meanwhile, Abha and Taif remain consistent favourites for travellers in search of elevated mountain retreats rich in culture and natural beauty.

Cities like Dammam and Hail are also experiencing growing interest, supported by competitive hotel rates and diverse tourism offerings suitable for short domestic getaways.

Shift Toward Strategic, Value-Oriented Travel

The data reflects a broader change in traveller behaviour across the Kingdom. Saudis are increasingly aware of the benefits of early planning, off-peak booking, and leveraging seasonal promotions to secure the best value.

Digital travel platforms continue to play a pivotal role in shaping these choices, helping travellers identify destinations that align with their interests and budgets, and reinforcing a nationwide trend toward affordable yet high-quality travel experiences. -TradeArabia News Service

