The world of business events descends on Riyadh this week for the second annual International Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibition (MICE) Summit (IMS25). The event is set to facilitate unprecedented investments and partnerships in Saudi Arabia's burgeoning events and tourism scene, with participating companies collectively generating more than $9 billion in global revenues.

The Kingdom is rapidly establishing itself as a global MICE force, driven by massive capacity expansion and its role as host for Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup. The Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) reports impressive interest, with registrations already surging past 3,000, up from 1,700 participants at the inaugural 2024 event.

Saudi Arabia is now the fastest-growing MICE market among G20 countries, achieving a remarkable 44 per cent growth over the last five years. This expansion is underpinned by dramatic infrastructure development.

Venue capacity has increased with total exhibition space across accredited centres expanding to 300,520 sq m, marking a 32 per cent year-on-year increase. Conference seating capacity has nearly doubled over the last four years, now standing at 27,975 seats. The sector plans for 1 million sq m of new venue space and 70,000 additional hotel rooms by the end of the decade.

"Saudi Arabia is the proud host of IMS25 – the global leadership platform for the business events industry," said Fahd Al Rasheed, Chairman, SCEGA. "Building on the success of the inaugural IMS24, global leaders will realise unprecedented opportunities, connecting with the world’s newest destinations, decision-makers and innovations to shape the next decade of industry growth.”

The delegate list features CEOs from the world’s biggest event companies, including GL events, RX Global, Messe Frankfurt, Clarion, Messe Muniche and Informa.

For the first time, IMS25 will also feature destination management and development authorities from the Kingdom’s newest regions, including Madinah, Hail, Jubail and Yanbu and the Eastern Province. This move signals that investment opportunities are diversifying beyond the core hubs.

IMS25 is not just about transactions; it aims to shape the future development of business events. Global associations such as UFI, ICCA and AIPC are leading discussions on events technologies, sustainability and human capital strategies.

Gerald Böse, Chairman and CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH, summarised the sentiment: “Saudi Arabia is a pillar of Koelnmesse’s international strategy – a dynamic growth market and a hub for innovation. IMS25 and our trade fair launches in the Kingdom open a new chapter in our global success story.”

As business events strengthen as a vital platform for nation branding and economic development, IMS25 makes it clear that Saudi Arabia is again taking a global leadership position in line with Vision 2030.

