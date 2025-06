U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday knocked Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for what he expected would be a decision not to lower interest rates and said the man he put in the role during his last term had done a poor job.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, mused about appointing himself to lead the U.S. central bank.

"Powell's too late," Trump said, referring to his desire for rate cuts.

