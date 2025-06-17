MUSCAT - Oman Agriculture Development Company (OADC) – newly rebranded from the wholly state-owned Nakheel Oman Development Company – has announced the commencement of construction work on a major agro logistics hub at Najd in Dhofar Governorate.

Formally known as the Integrated Center for the Collection, Sorting, and Marketing of Agricultural Products in the Najd area of Dhofar Governorate, the 50,000-tonnes-per-annum capacity facility will serve as a one-stop aggregation centre for the Najd Agricultural Zone, the largest of its kind in the Sultanate.

Construction of the new Najd agro logistics hub at Saih al Khairat is being undertaken in collaboration with the Najd Agricultural Development Office at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, according to OADC.

“The project seeks to strengthen collaboration with the agricultural community in Najd by enhancing the region’s agricultural logistics infrastructure. This includes produce collection from local farmers, cold storage, sorting, packaging, and processing — all aimed at improving product quality, minimizing waste, and expanding market access for Najd’s agricultural output, both locally and regionally,” OADC – a subsidiary of Oman Food Investment Holding Company (Nitaj) – said in a post.

“Scheduled for completion by the end of the second quarter of 2026, the project represents a strategic step forward in building a more efficient and sustainable agricultural sector,” the company further added.

Covering a farming area of over 54,000 acres, the Najd zone – with its abundance of groundwater resources, nutrient-rich soil, and favourable climate and environmental conditions – is tipped to evolve into Oman’s leading ‘breadbasket’, with the potential to reduce the country’s dependency on basic food imports and move toward self-sufficiency.

The zone is witnessing the largest inflow of investments across all facets of the agricultural and livestock value chain, with the government earmarking land plots for, among other activities, crop cultivation, livestock farming, fruit and vegetable production, and greenhouses, alongside processing and value-added industries.

According to the Ministry, the value of agricultural and farm assets in Najd totaled around RO 190 million at the end of 2024, with assets worth a further RO 50.5 million under development. Revenues from agriculture and farm output amounted to approximately RO 66 million during the 2023/2024 season, with the livestock sector contributing about RO 40 million. Agricultural production has also grown significantly: date production surged to 1,880 tonnes in 2024, up from 502 tonnes in 2022; wheat output soared by 600 per cent to 10,510 tonnes, up from 1,500 tonnes in 2022.

Recognising the zone’s potential to contribute to food security and economic diversification, a new Agricultural City is currently in the master-planning phase.

The masterplan envisions investments in agri-processing industries, agricultural education, and even agri-tourism. It also aims to build capacity within Oman’s agriculture sector through the use of cutting-edge technologies such as vertical farming, hydroponics, and aquaponics, supported by AI-driven solutions. The masterplan further prioritises sustainable water management and the integration of land dedicated to various agriculture-based activities such as post-harvest processing, education, and rural tourism.

Significantly, the Najd complex is the latest in a series of agro logistics hubs either operational or under development across the country. The largest by far is the Khazaen Central Fruits & Vegetables Market (Silal), serving as a national node for fresh produce logistics covering Muscat, and North and South Al Batinah. Another hub, albeit smaller, is currently in operation in Nizwa.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

