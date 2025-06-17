Saudi National Bank’s US dollar-denominated fixed rate tier 2 capital notes have spread set at US Treasury plus 200 basis points (bps), tighter than Initial price thoughts (IPTs) in the UST + 235 bps area.

Books are currently over $3.9 billion (excluding JLM interest).

The Reg S 10-year non-call 5 notes are being issued under the bank’s $10 billion Euro medium Term Note programme.

The issuer is SNB Funding Ltd. with Saudi National Bank the guarantor.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

