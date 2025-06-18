Arab Finance: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company, is expanding its EFG Hermes KSA product offerings to include securities borrowing and lending (SBL) services, according to an emailed press release.

Set to be launched in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the SBL services will enable institutional investors, asset managers, and family offices to boost portfolio efficiency, enhance trading strategies, and allow new revenue streams.

The new offerings align with the company’s goals to meet its client needs and global market trends.

EFG Hermes KSA plans to reinforce market liquidity, further attracting institutional participation in the Saudi financial market by facilitating securities lending and borrowing.

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, said: “As the Kingdom's capital market continues to evolve, we aim to support liquidity, enhance market efficiency, and create new opportunities for institutional investors.”

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, commented: “The newly introduced SBL services enhance market efficiency and investment flexibility for our clients. This service enables investors to lend and borrow securities, optimize trading strategies, and generate passive income.”

“By facilitating regulated short-selling and increasing market liquidity, SBL supports more dynamic and sophisticated investment approaches. Aligning with global financial standards, this addition strengthens the firm’s position in the market and provides clients with new opportunities for growth,” Waly added.

Through the SBL service, hedge funds and institutional investors will be able to deploy arbitrage and risk-hedging strategies.

Additionally, institutional investors, pension funds, and asset managers can generate passive income by lending idle securities without liquidating their positions.

The SBL framework will also strengthen the Kingdom’s position in global financial markets.