Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Cairo Housing and Development Company passed a resolution to increase the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 928.382 million from EGP 530.504 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company will raise its capital by EGP 397.878 million, distributed over 795.756 million ordinary shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.75 per share.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the EGX-listed firm recorded 97% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 34.518 million, versus EGP 1.152 billion.