Arab Finance: Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment has set up Fawry Holding for Financial Investments, with an authorized capital of EGP 50 million and a paid-up capital of EGP 5 million, as per a disclosure.

This move comes amid growing investment opportunities and the restructuring of existing companies.

Fawry underlined the need to build a strong economic entity with an institutional framework that is capable of managing diversification, directing investments towards clear objectives, and managing subsidiaries between existing companies and the holding company.

This involves integrating shares in companies of similar or different natures within a single legal entity, which also allows the establishment of specialized companies under one umbrella to foster sustainable growth.

Moreover, the EGX-listed firm noted that it also works on organizing investments, supporting new companies or acquiring existing ones, and licensing them to conduct other activities. This boosts added value through integration between different sectors, thus consolidating the institution's position as a key player in the market.

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) greenlighted the establishment of Fawry Holding for Financial Investment on November 27th.

It is worth highlighting that Fawry holds 99.99% of the newly-launched company's capital.