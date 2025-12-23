Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Monday, with EGX30 down 0.59% to 41,102.76 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.10% to 4,416.53 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV also edged up by 0.26% to 4,576.31 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the trading session lower by 0.06% at 12,849.2 points and by 0.02% at 17,034.69 points, respectively.

A total of 2.480 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 7.355 billion over 142,899 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.937 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 73.93% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders represented 22.16% and 3.9%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 62.71% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 37.28%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 84.771 million and EGP 37.346 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 122.118 million.