Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board will meet at the end of the month to consider approving the fifth and sixth reviews of Egypt’s $8 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, as stated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

In her remarks to Sky News Arabia, Georgieva said that the meeting is expected to determine whether the reviews will be greenlit.

In January, the IMF raised its forecast for Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 to 4.7% from 4.5% projected in October.

The fund reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt on the fifth and sixth reviews under the EFF in December 2025, following a visit by an IMF mission team to Cairo, led by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, from December 1st to 11th.