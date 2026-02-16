Arab Finance: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed Egypt on its meeting agenda for February 25th meeting to approve the fifth and sixth reviews of the country’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, according to the IMF’s website.

The official agenda showed that the meeting will also cover the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RDF), alongside the EFF reviews.

Following approval by the IMF Executive Board, Egypt is expected to receive around $2.3 billion in financing.

This includes $1 billion linked to the fifth and sixth reviews under the EFF and $300 million under the RSF.