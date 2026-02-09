Arab Finance: Egypt-based real estate developer ILCAZAR has launched its ninth residential project, VÉA, in New Cairo’s sixth settlement, with total investments estimated at EGP 20 billion, as per a press release.

Spanning 100 feddans, the villas-only development comprises around 400 units and is designed to offer a low-density residential environment focused on privacy and integrated living.

Construction work at VÉA is already about 70% complete, underscoring its commitment to delivery timelines, with the first phases scheduled for handover in 2028.

VÉA includes a mix of standalone villas, townhouses, and private administrative villas, catering to different lifestyle needs.

Buildings occupy no more than 14% of the total land area, with the remainder allocated to green spaces, water features, and open areas.

The master plan was designed by architect Raef Fahmy and emphasizes spatial balance, comfort, and privacy within the community.

The project offers a range of services and amenities, including a clubhouse, landscaped gardens, open spaces, and an outdoor fitness center.

ILCAZAR is also providing flexible payment plans, starting with a 5% down payment and extending over a period of up to 10 years.