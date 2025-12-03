Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Atlas for Investment and Food Industries approved raising the company’s issued capital to EGP 115.128 million from EGP 65.128 million, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed firm will increase its capital by EGP 50 million, distributed over 500 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.10 per share.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the company’s net losses declined by 1.02% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.853 million from EGP 2.882 million.

