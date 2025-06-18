Saudi Arabia’s Quara Finance has secured a credit facility worth SAR 100 million ($26.6 million) from SHL Finance Co., a related party.

The three-year Shariah compliant facility is expected to boost Quara Finance’s sales volume, aligning with its strategic objectives, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm provided a promissory note for the full amount of the facility and an assignment of receivables covering 120% of the outstanding balance as guarantees for the financing.

The company also clarified that an indirect shareholder of Quara Finance, Yousef Abdullah Al-Shilash, also has a shareholding in SHL Finance Company.

