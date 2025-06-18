The governments of the UAE and Pakistan have launched a strategic partnership aimed at modernising government operations, marking a new milestone in bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, affirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening its long-standing friendship with the UAE and expanding cooperation across sectors.

He emphasised Pakistan’s intention to benefit from the UAE’s pioneering government practices, which have positioned it among the world’s most advanced nations in administrative modernisation.

Speaking during a meeting with a UAE government delegation, Prime Minister Sharif noted Pakistan’s recent reforms, such as advancing digital governance, paperless economic systems, and implementing identity-less customs protocols.

He highlighted Pakistan’s eagerness to adopt successful UAE models to promote data-driven decision-making and good governance.

The UAE delegation included Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, and Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

Sharif recalled his recent visit to Abu Dhabi and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing the meeting as “highly fruitful” and praising the UAE’s ongoing developmental support and strategic initiatives in Pakistan.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the UAE–Pakistan strategic partnership for government modernisation.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Lootah and Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan, in the presence of senior officials including Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan; Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, and Ambassador Al Zaabi.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, described the partnership as a continuation of the strong bilateral ties established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Underscoring the commitment of the wise leadership to build upon these strong bilateral relations in a manner that ensures the sustainability of constructive cooperation aimed at promoting prosperity and mutual benefit for the peoples of both friendly nations," he added.

Mohammad Al Gergawi stated that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues to advance cooperation and strengthen its fruitful and positive partnership with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He also emphasised the country's commitment to broadening the scope of collaboration across various fields, in a manner that supports the shared vision and aspirations of both friendly nations.

Al Gergawi emphasised that this partnership will enhance bilateral cooperation through the sharing of best practices in governance, public administration, and institutional innovation.

The strategic partnership covers a wide range of fields including: Good Governance, Development Planning, Public Sector Reform, Human Capital Development, Urban Planning, and Science and Technology.

Through this partnership, the two countries aim to foster mutual learning, institutional capacity-building, and implementation of modern, agile government systems.

Lootah remarked that the partnership reflects the shared strategic vision of the UAE and Pakistan to advance bilateral cooperation, especially in public sector excellence.

In a related context, Muhammad Ishaq Dar met with the delegation from the UAE Government. The delegation also held a separate meeting with Ahsan Iqbal in the presence of Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance.

Both meetings focused on exploring the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and exchanging views on strengthening cooperation in governance, institutional development, and public sector innovation.