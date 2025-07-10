Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, has joined hands with GFH Financial Group to break ground on their premium project - Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience at Bilaj Al Jazayer on the southwest coast of the kingdom.

The first surf park in the Mena region, Bahrain Surf Park - Club Hawaii Experience, is to incorporate cutting-edge Wavegarden Cove technology from Spain, a revolutionary wave-generating system that produces up to 1,000 waves per hour.

The project boasts a world-class wave pool and the Club Hawaii Experience Academy, which will provide comprehensive training programs for surfers of all levels.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat and Chairman of Edamah; Hisham Al Rayes, CEO of GFH Financial Group; Khalid Abdulrahman Al Majed, CEO of Edamah; Christos A. Poullaides, Founder and General Manager of Poullaides Contracting; Victoria Williams, General Manager of Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaikh Abdulla said: "Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience is a landmark initiative that reflects Bahrain’s vision to invest in innovative developments aimed at enhancing the tourism and entertainment sectors."

"It also aligns with Edamah’s mission to deliver integrated and sustainable communities that enhance the quality of life in the Kingdom of Bahrain," he stated.

Alrayes, expressing delight at the partnership with Edamah and Poullaides as the main contractor, said: "The Bahrain Surf Park – Club Hawaii Experience project represents a milestone addition to Bahrain's tourism landscape, offering a unique surfing experience for all levels within the unique atmosphere of the Club Hawaii Experience brand, which encapsulates the spirit of Hawaii, the birthplace of modern surfing."

Al Majed said: "At Edamah, we are proud of our strategic partnership with GFH Financial Group on this unique project. Spanning over 52,000 sq m within the broader 1.3 million-sq-m Bilaj Al Jazayer masterplan, it will provide a range of activities, including training programmes for beginners and professionals."

"In addition to positioning the Kingdom as a global destination for entertainment and leisure, it will create new opportunities for economic growth and the employment of national talent, supporting Bahrain’s vision to lead through innovation," he stated.

According to him, the Surf Park will feature F&B outlets, a spacious terrace, a retail store, cabanas, event space, and a large private entertainment area for corporate or school groups.

The Wavegarden Cove lagoon can accommodate up to 90 surfers per hour, catering to all skill levels from beginners to elite surfers.

The wave-making technology is the least energy-intensive of its kind, and the facilities will deliver a range of social and economic benefits to the local community, he added.

