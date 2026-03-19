Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has reported significant progress in its projects during February, with infrastructure and construction works advancing steadily across several housing cities.

Multiple contracts achieved advanced completion rates, surpassing scheduled targets in some cases, reported Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) citing the PAHW authorities.

The main roads project in South Saad Al Abullah is moving at at a steady pace with nearly 58% of the work completed.

The authority added that three infrastructure contracts registered notable progress, with actual completion rates ranging between 7.9 and 9.02 percent.

In South Sabah Al Ahmad City, the main roads work is in full swing with the completion rate near 87.2%. Other infrastructure contracts in the project showed varying progress, with the second contract reaching 45.2% completion, stated the report.

The Authority revealed that 278 public buildings are currently under construction across multiple areas.

Al Mutlaa City accounts for the largest share with 170 buildings, followed by the affordable housing project with 74 buildings. Additional projects are underway in Sabah Al-Ahmad City, South Abdullah Al-Mubarak City, Saad Al-Abdullah City, Khaitan City and Jaber Al-Ahmad City, it added.

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