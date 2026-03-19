The May edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi, a mega construction event and the largest sourcing hub for Saudi Arabia’s $1.7 trillion construction projects pipeline, has been postponed to September amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

The January edition held in Riyadh had drawn more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 50 countries showcasing more than 20,000 products and solutions.

Since 2011, Big 5 Construct Saudi has grown into the largest and most influential construction event in Saudi Arabia, now transforming into two dynamic weeks.

Bringing together key industry players, the event features specialized sectors, including Heavy, Totally Concrete, HVAC R, Windows, Doors & Facades, Marble & Stone, Saudi FM & Clean, and Urban Design & Landscape.

This decision was made following careful consideration to ensure the event delivers the level of industry engagement expected from the Kingdom’s most trusted construction event, while supporting strong participation from companies active across Saudi Arabia’s construction sector, said the event organisers.

The revised timing also provides greater certainty around international travel and freight logistics, enabling broader participation from both local and international exhibitors across key construction sectors, they added.

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