JEDDAH — Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal inaugurated 10 vital road projects in the region, with a total cost of SR553 million and a combined length of 109 kilometers.

The inaugural ceremony was held in Jeddah on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting attended by Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of the Roads General Authority (RGA) Saleh Al-Jasser and several senior officials from the transport and logistics ecosystem.

The projects reflect the leadership’s support for the transport and logistics sector. They contribute to enhancing mobility across the region and serving visitors to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The projects were implemented according to the highest safety and quality standards and in line with the Saudi Road Code, supporting the region’s road network, which exceeds 8,623 kilometers.

During the meeting, Prince Saud also launched the region’s “Distinctive and Safe Roads” campaign. The initiative aims to conduct a comprehensive survey and assessment of road networks outside urban areas by identifying observations and addressing them in cooperation with government entities and the community.

The deputy emir was briefed on the campaign, which targets road networks exceeding 8,600 kilometers. The campaign is implemented using one of the world’s largest surveying and evaluation fleets, supported by artificial intelligence technologies, drones, and geographic information systems (GIS), contributing to improved road efficiency and enhanced infrastructure quality and safety.

Previous editions of the campaign contributed to identifying and addressing more than 100,000 observations across the Kingdom. Related projects and initiatives also helped reduce road accident fatalities by around 60 percent and advanced the Kingdom to fourth place among G20 countries in the road quality index.

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