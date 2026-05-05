Advanced Building Industries Company (Senaat) has announced that one of its key subsidiaries, Zamil Structural Steel Company (Egypt), has signed a SAR362.6 million ($97 million) contract with Qatari group Elegancia Steel Company for the design, manufacture and supply of steel structures and cladding works with insulating panels, for the benefit of Baladna Algeria in Republic of Algeria.

This subcontract includes the design, engineering and supply of the steel structure and the related associated works as part of the dairy and agriculture project in Adrar, Algeria, said Senaat in its filing to Saudi bourse tadawul.

The project includes cattle farms, powdered milk factories, processing facilities, warehouses with all related categories, and all operational buildings.

The move is aimed at advancing the company’s strategic direction expanding in the industrial sector, which includes HVAC products and services, steel structures, and insulation materials, it stated.

According to Senaat, the entire work will be completed by Zamil Structural Steel Company with a period of 18 months.

On the financial impact, the project scope is scheduled to start this month with key deliverables expected to be completed by November 2027.

The project will lead to significant improvement in sales, capacity utilization and profitability of Zamil Structural Steel Company, Egypt along with contributing positively towards Senaat’s shareholder value, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).