Al Areen Leisure and Tourism, announced thesigning of a $30 million agreement for the major rebranding andupgrade of The Lost Paradise of Dilmun Water Park (LPOD), Bahrain’s family water park.

As part of this transformation, the parkwill be renamed to “Janat Dilmun”, reflecting Bahrain’s culture and a new eraof innovation and immersive family experiences.

The new Janat Dilmun phase one willinclude an upgrade of the façade and the facilities within the park and willintroduce two world-class attractions, Hive 35, the first of its kind in theMiddle East, and RideHouse, a multi-slide complex featuring one of thelargest tipping buckets in the world.

In addition, guests will enjoy the StingrayPetting Zone and the interactive Pearl Hunt Experience, inspired byBahrain’s marine life and pearl-diving heritage, blending entertainment withcultural storytelling.

The signing took place during an officialceremony held at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, attended by seniorrepresentatives from all parties, including Ameen Al Arrayed, Board Member atLPOD, Majed AlKhan the Board Member of LPOD, Dr Essa Faqih CEO of Areen Hospitality and Aaron Wilson,Senior Vice President from ProSlide Technology, a leader in water ridedesign and innovation, along with key project partners driving thetransformation.

Faqih stated: “We are pleased to launchthis ambitious project, which embodies our vision to transform Janat Dilmuninto a world-class destination that celebrates Bahraini culture while keepingpace with the highest standards of modern leisure and tourism. This projectrepresents a strategic step in our efforts to support economic growth anddiversify national income sources, reflecting our commitment to strengtheningthe Kingdom of Bahrain’s position as a leading regional hub for sustainablefamily tourism and integrated entertainment experiences.”

Wilson commented: “We are honoured to bepart of this exceptional project, which reflects Bahrain’s commitment todeveloping world-class leisure experiences. Janat Dilmun combines creativedesign and cutting-edge technology to deliver a truly unique entertainmentexperience in the region, and we look forward to contributing to bringing thisinspiring vision to life.”

