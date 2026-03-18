Arabian Construction Company (ACC) has announced that it has been appointed by Jubail Island Investment Company to deliver the Packages 1 to 5 within the prestigious Jubail Island development in Abu Dhabi, thus reinforcing its continued role in shaping integrated high-quality residential communities across the UAE.

ACC is a premier construction leader across the EMEIA region, renowned for delivering some of the Middle East, Africa and India’s most iconic and innovative landmarks.

The scope of work includes the construction of premium three- to six-bedroom villas, delivered through ACC's integrated approach to engineering, planning, and disciplined project execution, with completion targeted for Q4 2026.

ACC expressed pride at landing the Bida Al Jubail Phase of the project, further strengthening its contribution to this landmark 40-million-square-metre masterplanned destination.

Located between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, Jubail Island combines luxury waterfront living with protected mangrove landscapes, requiring careful coordination, technical expertise, and a strong commitment to construction excellence.

At ACC, the company remains focused on delivering complex projects safely, efficiently, and to the highest quality standards, turning ambitious developments into enduring built environments.

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