Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) have jointly launched a new AED55 billion ($15 billion) public-private partnership (PPP) pipeline comprising 24 projects across transport, infrastructure and social sectors.

The projects are expected to be brought to market during 2026 and 2027, creating large-scale opportunities for private sector participation and attracting domestic and foreign investment into Abu Dhabi, according to a statement by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Transport projects

The transport sector accounts for the largest share of the programme, with 11 major road projects valued at approximately AED35 billion.

The developments will cover more than 300 kilometres of new and upgraded roads, tunnels, intersections and wider network improvements.

Infrastructure projects

A further AED11 billion has been allocated to five infrastructure projects, including dams, water storage, flood control systems, stormwater upgrades and urban landscaping works.

Social infrastructure

The remaining AED9 billion covers eight social infrastructure developments, including sports facilities, specialist healthcare assets, schools and university campuses, delivering essential, government-backed assets that support community development and enhance long-term liveability.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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