MUSCAT - Ambassadors who participated in the Oman Real Estate Conference and Exhibition praised Sultan Haitham City as a modern urban model reflecting the future vision of Oman in sustainable urban development and real estate investment, while highlighting its growing appeal as a regional investment destination supported by stability, advanced infrastructure and ambitious development plans.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov said the first day of the exhibition witnessed the signing of several major agreements that reflect the scale of investment opportunities available in Oman’s real estate market.

Among the most significant agreements, he highlighted the partnership signed between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and Retal Urban Development Company, valued at RO 230 million, equivalent to approximately SAR 3.2 billion.

The ambassador noted that such agreements demonstrate increasing regional investor confidence in the Omani market and underline the strong growth potential of Oman’s real estate sector.

He further described Sultan Haitham City as a fully integrated urban destination offering high-quality residential districts, modern planning standards and comprehensive facilities that meet the aspirations of both citizens and investors.

Egyptian Ambassador Yasser Mohamed Shaaban referred to previously signed agreements between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and major Egyptian developers, including Talaat Moustafa Group and Al Ahly Sabbour.

He said the entry of these leading companies into the Omani market reflects the attractiveness of Oman’s investment environment and the confidence of international developers in the country’s long-term economic vision.

According to the ambassador, investments by the two Egyptian companies exceed $5 billion, with Talaat Moustafa Group investing approximately $3.5 billion and Al Ahly Sabbour contributing around $1.6 billion.

“These investments clearly demonstrate the seriousness of both companies in establishing a strong presence in the Omani market and delivering projects that meet the highest standards of quality,” he said.

“Oman offers a unique living experience within a brotherly Arab nation whose people are known for kindness, authenticity, hospitality and mutual respect. The country also provides all essential services required by families, including education, healthcare and modern infrastructure," Shaaban said.

Turkish Ambassador Mohammed Hakeemoglu praised the projects being developed in Sultan Haitham City, particularly the signing agreement for the Maarif School project, which he said would contribute significantly to the city’s educational landscape.

He noted that relations between Oman and Türkiye continue to witness remarkable growth, especially following the visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Türkiye in late 2024, during which more than 30 important agreements were signed between the two countries. “These positive values, along with Oman’s rich history and civilisation, make the country highly attractive for both living and investment,” he said.

Commenting on Oman’s future, the Turkish ambassador stated, “The future of living and investment in Oman is very promising.” Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan highlighted the strong alignment between Oman Vision 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030, noting that both strategies place people and quality of life at the centre of development priorities.

He explained that both visions focus on providing suitable housing and creating an attractive legislative and investment environment capable of stimulating growth in the real estate sector.

The ambassador also recalled that Sultan Haitham City had previously been promoted during a real estate exhibition in Saudi Arabia, attracting strong interest from Saudi investors.

“I recall at least three major Saudi real estate investments that came as a direct result of confidence in the strength and attractiveness of Oman’s investment environment,” he said.

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