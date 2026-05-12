The New York Stock Exchange-listed The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that plans for a theme park resort in Abu Dhabi remain unchanged.

“The strategic logic of our Abu Dhabi plans is unchanged. Major new theme parks are necessarily long-term in nature given the lead time of these projects, and this investment approach has consistently benefited our business,” the company said in its second quarter 2026 financial results released last week.

In May 2025, Walt Disney announced plans to open a Disney theme park on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in collaboration with regional developer Miral Group, representing its first major new theme park in nearly a decade and its first in the Middle East.

Miral will finance, build and operate the resort while Disney will lead creative design and provide operational oversight, according to a May 2025 Reuters report.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro had told Reuters that the resort could take one to two years to design, followed by another four to six years for construction.

Disney reported second quarter revenue of $25.2 billion and net income of $2.47 billion.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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