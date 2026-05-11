ABU DHABI - Eid Alobeidli, Director of Musataha & Public-Private Partnerships at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), revealed that ADIO and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) have launched a new pipeline of public-private partnership (PPP) projects with a total value of AED55 billion, as part of the emirate’s wider PPP programme.

In a statement, Alobeidli said the new pipeline includes 24 projects across transport, infrastructure and social sectors, which will be brought to market throughout 2026 and 2027, creating large-scale investment opportunities for the private sector and contributing to the attraction of local and international capital.

He added that the pipeline forms part of Abu Dhabi’s long-term infrastructure development strategy and reflects the emirate’s ability to continuously deliver major projects through structured and effective partnerships with the private sector.

Alobeidli explained that the transport component includes 11 major road projects with investments estimated at approximately AED35 billion, covering more than 300 kilometres of new roads, alongside upgrades to existing roads, tunnels, intersections and wider road network improvements.

He added that AED11 billion has been allocated to five key infrastructure projects, including dams, water storage systems, flood control, stormwater drainage upgrades and urban landscaping works.

Alobeidli further noted that AED9 billion has been allocated to social infrastructure projects, including sports facilities, specialist healthcare assets, schools and universities, enhancing quality of life and providing sustainable, government-backed community facilities.

He said Abu Dhabi continues to develop advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable economic growth and strengthens its position as a leading global investment destination, while expanding strategic partnerships with the private sector through the launch of a new group of major projects that reflect the emirate’s ambitious long-term vision.

Alobeidli pointed out that the projects are expected to attract international companies, support the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Local Content programme, strengthen supply chains and reinforce the emirate’s industrial base.

He noted that ADIO’s PPP programme is built on a clear delivery framework supported by growing investor interest, while the new portfolio of projects has been carefully designed to support the emirate’s next phase of development.

He said Abu Dhabi has successfully established an integrated and credible PPP model based on clear regulatory frameworks and effective delivery mechanisms, noting that the next phase will witness a deliberate expansion in both the scale and scope of projects across strategic sectors.

This approach aligns with ADIO’s focus on attracting and efficiently deploying long-term investment to support economic growth, strengthen infrastructure readiness and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a sustainable and attractive investment destination.

As the government entity responsible for regulating and implementing PPP projects in the emirate, ADIO plays a central role in originating, structuring and procuring projects under the approved PPP Law, in collaboration with ADPIC, government entities, sovereign funds and strategic partners.

ADIO also adopts a long-term capital planning model designed to ensure a continuous flow of investment-ready projects, and has successfully delivered PPP projects worth approximately AED2.4 billion, alongside a further AED25 billion in projects launched in 2025 and currently in advanced stages of structuring and procurement.

Several projects have also received international recognition, including Zayed City Schools, Abu Dhabi LED Phase 2 and Khalifa University Student Accommodation, which won IJGlobal PPP Deals of the Year in the Middle East and North Africa for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The programme also received the “Best Social Infrastructure Project” award as part of the Partnership Awards 2026.

Through these initiatives, Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its leading PPP model, enhancing economic competitiveness and reaffirming its commitment to building a future based on sustainability and effective partnerships.