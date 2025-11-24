Bahrain’s Ministry of Works has received four bids for pre-contract quantity surveying (QS) services for a package of new buildings and athletics infrastructure at Isa Sports City in Isa Town, according to tender documents.

The project consists of a hostel and administration building with a built-up area (BUA) of 4,600 square metre (sqm), an eight-lane, 400-metre IAAF Category IV running track with elevated sections, a 600 sqm BUA grandstand, and associated external works.

The tender was issued on 25 September 2025. Bids were opened on 6 November 2025, following the tender closing on 5 November.

The bidders and their quoted prices are:

Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau –13,530 Bahraini dinars ($35,961)

D.G. Jones & Partners Middle East – BHD 15,070 ($40,054.15)

HAJ Quantity Surveyors – BHD 29,700 ($78,938.83)

AECOM Middle East – BHD 42,649.2 ($113,356.16)

“The Ministry is expected to award the contract in January 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The quantity survey contract duration is nine months.

The overall project completion is targeted for third quarter of 2027, the source added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

