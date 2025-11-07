Cairo-headquartered African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) announced on Friday that it has extended a $36.4 million contract financing facility to Egypt’s SAMCO–National Construction Company (SAMCO) for the construction of the Akii Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira, Uganda, the bank said in a statement.

The stadium is expected to host matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Uganda will co-host alongside Kenya and Tanzania under a joint East African bid.

Afreximbank said the facility was granted under its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) programme, designed to help African EPC companies compete for and execute large-scale infrastructure contracts across the continent.

The funds will support SAMCO in the design, construction, and development of the stadium, as well as the procurement of key components required for the project’s successful delivery, the statement noted.

