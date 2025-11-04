The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) Group, the largest financial institution in Kuwait, a holder of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Golden License, has broken ground on its first international headquarters in the Kingdom, marking a significant milestone in the group’s regional expansion strategy, underscoring its longstanding commitment to Bahrain.

The announcement took place on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf investment forum and the groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB); Ali Al Mudaifa, Chief of Business Development at the Bahrain EDB; Ali Fardan, Chief Executive Officer, NBK Bahrain, Mahmood Al Aali, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - NBK Bahrain alongside senior members from both entities.

Representing one of the largest contributors to Bahrain’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) within the financial sector, the total investment value of the new NBK Bahrain headquarters stands at $66 million.

Minister Alkhulaif said: “We are delighted to see NBK deepen its presence in Bahrain through this landmark investment. NBK’s decision to establish its first international headquarters in Bahrain is a strong vote of confidence in the Kingdom’s dynamic financial ecosystem, our talented workforce, and our sustainable development vision. This project reflects the strength of our partnership with leading regional institutions and underscores Bahrain’s role as a hub for financial innovation and growth.”

Fardan added: “This groundbreaking milestone marks an important chapter in NBK’s journey in Bahrain, where we have proudly operated for nearly four decades. The establishment of our first headquarters outside Kuwait reflects the depth of our partnership with Bahrain and our continued confidence in its role as a platform for regional growth. This investment represents both a celebration of our long-standing presence and a commitment to our future expansion—positioning Bahrain as a central hub for NBK’s evolving operations and new business opportunities across the region.”

The new headquarters will be developed in alignment with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, reflecting NBK’s commitment to sustainability and green building practices. Once completed, the building will consolidate all of NBK Bahrain’s operations under one roof, while providing room for future expansion and the introduction of new lines of business.

Established in 1987 as an offshore bank, NBK Bahrain has since evolved into a key contributor to Bahrain’s financial services sector, obtaining its retail banking license in 2003. With a presence spanning Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, NBK continues to play a vital role in driving regional financial connectivity and supporting sustainable economic growth. – TradeArabia News Service

