Kuwait - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) signed a partnership agreement for an investment opportunity (J6-F) to develop a private school in Jaber Al-Ahmad Residential City.

Present at the signing ceremony were acting Director General of PAHW Rashid Al-Enezi, several other officials at the Authority and representatives of the winning company.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, acting Deputy Director General for Investment and Private Sector Projects Ahmed Al-Ansari confirmed that this project is in line with the efforts of PAHW to provide high-quality educational services in new residential cities by activating the role of the private sector in implementing development projects that strengthen the service infrastructure.

He revealed that the project will be implemented in an area measuring 9,297 square meters for KD8.91 million, indicating that the expected operating cost during the investment period is around KD200 million.

He expects the project to generate more than KD20 million in revenues for PAHW over the 35-year investment period.

