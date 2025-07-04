Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC)is expected to award the tender for the Rabigh Sewage Network and Pumping Stations Extension Project, located in Rabigh in Makkah province towards the end of the third quarter of 2025.



The tender was released on 22 May 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 26 June 2025.



"The construction contract award is scheduled for September 2025 with project completion targeted for the third quarter of 2027," a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.



The scope includes 36 kilometres of sewage slope networks, with pipe diameters ranging from 200mm to 800mm, and all required civil, mechanical, and electrical works to complete three lifting stations.



(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

