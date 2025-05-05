Jeddah: The National Water Company (NWC) announced in a press release the commencement of 15 development projects, valued at over SAR2.3 billion, designed to serve more than 1.3 million beneficiaries.



The projects align with the company’s strategic objectives to enhance service quality and improve operational efficiency in the wastewater sector.



Among the projects is the construction of a sewage pipeline from the areas east of Haramain Road to Lift Station 2 at the airport, known as the Eastern Tunnel Project in Jeddah. This project costs more than SAR774 million and is being built using the latest advanced tunneling techniques that do not require a large number of inlets that could affect traffic and services.



According to NWC, the Eastern Tunnel Project involves the construction of a main transmission line of about 14 kilometers. The company also pointed out that this is one of the most important strategic projects and the main artery to improve the environmental services system and eliminate environmental damage in several districts, namely Braiman, Al Manar, Al Ajwad, Al Samar, Al Montazah, Al Tawfiq, Al Rabieh, Marrikh, Al Waha, and Al Nakheel, located east of Haramain Road in Jeddah. The company said the project will benefit about 1.1 million beneficiaries.



NWC emphasized it is working to improve the operational efficiency of environmental services and raise the quality of services in the areas east of Haramain Road through the implementation of the airport's sewage lifting project at a cost of more than SAR915 million with a capacity of 611,000 m3 per day. This measure aims to reduce pollution and contribute to increasing the coverage of services in the beneficiary districts.



It also stated it has started implementing the sewerage project in the Jeddah districts of Samer 1, 2, 3, and parts of Samer 4 with a total length of more than 17.8 kilometers and a cost of more than SAR54 million. This is intended to achieve the strategic corporate goals of eliminating environmental damage, optimizing infrastructure, improving services for the population, and supplying 20,000 beneficiaries.



NWC will continue its wastewater disposal projects to increase the coverage of wastewater networks. It has started implementing 10 projects for feeder sewerage lines to serve a number of districts in Jeddah, namely Al Waha 1, 2, and 3, Al Shati 2, 3, 4, 5, and parts of Al Shati 6, parts of Al Nahda 1 and 3, Al Zahraa 4 and parts of Al Zahraa 1, 2, and 3.



Moreover, two surface water lowering projects are being implemented, one in the districts of Bahra Governorate and the other in the districts of Al Raya, Al Mosaid and Kilo 14, at a total cost of over SAR620 million, covering more than 238 kilometers and serving more than 184,000 beneficiaries.



The company emphasized that the rapid development and significant urban growth in Jeddah city are driving the acceleration of improvement and development projects in line with the highest standards of quality and performance. It also aims to expand service coverage in underserved districts, enhance operational efficiency in the water and wastewater sector, and support the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.