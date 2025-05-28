ABU DHABI - TAQA Energy Services, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), announced today the completion of the third phase of the 9000-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) project at the United Arab Emirates University's (UAEU) campus.

The 14,400 advanced solar panels, strategically installed across 84,000 square metres, can generate 18.7 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of renewable energy annually, supplying 30 percent of the university's electricity needs and curbing carbon dioxide emissions by over 8,000 tonnes each year.

Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of TAQA Energy Services, said, “Our ongoing partnership with the UAEU for the country's largest solar project at an educational institution signifies a transformative journey towards sustainability and innovation. This landmark solar power project epitomises our dedication to bolstering our contribution towards the UAE's 2030 vision for a sustainable and energy-efficient future.”

Prof Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the UAEU, said, “Collaborating with TAQA Energy Services on this pioneering solar initiative marks a significant step toward our sustainability goals. This project not only powers our campus with clean energy but also inspires our students to lead the charge toward a greener, more resilient future.”

This collaboration underscores the UAEU's role as a forerunner in integrating sustainable practices while demonstrating TAQA Energy Services' extensive project management capabilities, from initial site evaluation to installation and grid integration.

The initiative's initial phase achieved a 27 percent reduction in energy consumption through retrofitting selected university buildings. The subsequent phase extended these efficiencies to additional facilities within the Al Ain Campus.

Completing this third phase marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi's energy transition, driven by TAQA Energy Services' pursuit of innovation.

Since its inception in January 2020, TAQA Energy Services has been at the forefront of transforming Abu Dhabi's power and water sectors.