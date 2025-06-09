MAKKAH — On the third day of Tashreeq, pilgrims completed the ritual of stoning at three Jamarat in Mina on Monday afternoon and left the Tent City for Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Wida (Farewell Tawaf), the last obligatory ritual of Hajj.

Pilgrims, who stayed back in Mina on Sunday night to perform the stoning ritual for the fourth consecutive day, threw pebbles at three Jamarat on Monday afternoon. They hurled seven pebbles each, first at Jamarat Al-Sugra, then at Jamarat Al-Wusta, and finally at Jamarat Al-Aqaba in a calm and peaceful atmosphere inside the sprawling Jamarat Complex manned by a contingent of security forces, health workers and volunteers.

They then left Mina for Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Wida, marking the end of the hassle-free annual pilgrimage on a joyous and spiritual note. Their movements to and from the Jamarat and Makkah were remarkably smooth. As they bid farewell to Mina, having completed Hajj and fulfilled the fifth pillar of Islam, pilgrims depart with sweet memories and self-realization of fulfilling the once-in-lifetime spiritual journey. Each moment and location within the holy sites is filled with memories and stories of love and gratification, enriched by acts of obedience, submission and worship of God.

Although Hajj concludes officially on Monday, the third day of Tashreeq, pilgrims were allowed to hasten to complete it the previous day. By taking advantage of this concession, most pilgrims left Mina before sunset of Sunday. After completing the stoning ritual this afternoon, pilgrims returned to their accommodation in Mina camps, packed their baggage and boarded buses that took them to Makkah to perform Farewell Tawaf.

