JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed that holders of all types of visas can perform Umrah rituals while in Saudi Arabia.



The ministry stated that these visas include personal and family visit visas, e-tourist visas, transit visas, work visas, and other types of visas. It noted that this step is an extension of the Kingdom's approach to facilitating the arrival of Muslims from all around the world to perform the Umrah rituals with ease and peace of mind.



This is also part of the ministry's efforts to facilitate procedures for pilgrims and expand the circle of beneficiaries of services provided by the Hajj and Umrah system, in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The ministry stated that it recently launched the Nusuk Umrah platform for those wishing to perform Umrah directly. This platform allows pilgrims to easily access the platform, choose the appropriate package, and issue their Umrah permit electronically. This integrated digital experience allows beneficiaries to book services and choose appointments with complete flexibility.



“This embodies the commitment of the government of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to enable the faithful to visit the Two Holy Mosques and perform their rituals in a safe spiritual environment, as well as to provide the best services that enrich the experience of the guests of God and facilitate their journey of faith,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

