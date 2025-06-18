MAKKAH - Deputy Emir of Makkah Region and Vice Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah Prince Saud bin Mishaal chaired a meeting of the committee to discuss early preparations for the Hajj season of 2026.

This is in line with the directives of Advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Emir of Makkah Region, and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.



Prince Saud conveyed Prince Khaled Al-Faisal’s appreciation to committee members for their efforts during Hajj 1446 AH, which enabled pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.

He emphasized the importance of taking advantage of the positive outcomes of this year’s Hajj and urged all stakeholders to intensify their efforts, enhance cooperation, and begin early planning to meet the aspirations of the leadership through further improving the pilgrimage experience.



The committee reviewed key measures to develop the Hajj system further and deliver improved services to pilgrims in the upcoming season.

The meeting also examined the operations during pilgrims’ departure through various entry and exit points, as well as other items on the agenda. Several recommendations were issued to support continued development and readiness for the next Hajj season.

