MAKKAH - Saleh Al-Zuwaid, spokesman for the Hajj Transport and Logistics System, said that a total of 62 air carriers operated as many as 3,314 Hajj flights carrying pilgrims from 238 destinations in 71 countries around the world.



Addressing a press conference for Hajj season transportation and communications system spokespersons at Hajj Media Operations Center in Makkah on Monday, Al-Zuwaid noted that the reception of pilgrims was conducted with the highest level of operational efficiency, contributing to the smooth flow of pilgrims' arrival and movement.



Regarding the Haramain High Speed ​​Rail, Al-Zuwaid stated that 4,700 trips were scheduled throughout the season with a capacity of up to two million passengers, an increase of 400,000 seats over last year. The number of trips between King Abdulaziz International Airport Station and Makkah has also been increased by 75percent compared to last year, reaching an average of approximately one trip per hour.



He noted that 700,000 passengers had been transported on the Haramain High Speed ​​Rail by Sunday, stressing that it will continue to provide services to pilgrims to meet their expectations.



Regarding the Mashaer Train, the spokesperson confirmed that more than 2000 trips are expected to operate this season to transport more than 2 million passengers in 7 days.



Al-Zuwaid explained that the use of road cooling technology in the holy sites has expanded by 82 percent compared to last year. "This technology has proven effective in reducing road surface temperatures by 12 degrees Celsius, especially in areas surrounding the Namirah Mosque and the holy sites," he added.



For his part, Saad Al-Shanbari, spokesperson for the Hajj Communications and Technology System, stated that 4G and 5G coverage in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites reached 99 percent, resulting in a significant increase in internet speed, reaching 264 megabits per second, a 10 percent increase over last year. "Internet speed in Makkah and Madinah alone this year reached 336 megabits per second, a 19 percent increase over last year," he said.



Al-Shanbari noted that Wi-Fi access points in Makkah, the holy sites, and Madinah reached more than 10,000 during this year's Hajj, in partnership with telecommunications service providers. He also emphasized that the Communications and Space Technology Commission (CSTC) was able to utilize the latest innovations during this season, successfully implementing, in partnership with Aramco, an artificial intelligence (AI) crowd management experiment using HAI surveillance cameras.

